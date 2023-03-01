The Goddard and Roswell High School spirit teams participated in the City of Champions Classic Competition in Artesia High School's main gym on Saturday where Rocket cheer won their district championship.
The Rockets beat Artesia and Portales High School in the Class 4A Gameday division and won first in Class 4A Co-ed Cheer with Music, again edging out the host team. Artesia, Portales, Lovington and Goddard must perform both Gameday and Cheer routines to place in the district championship.
“It’s validating to know that all our hard work paid off,” Goddard senior Andrea Manzanares said. “All the injuries, all the hours spent doing it, it pays off when you get the win.”
Goddard varsity cheer head coach Rebeca Blanco said the athletes performed well during the competition.
“For the seniors, this is the first complete year of high school that they got,” Blanco said. “Their season got cut just before state during their freshman year. So, if God is willing, this is the first full year they have a complete year.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many athletic events in 2020 and 2021 were restricted and prevented student-athletes from competing.
Despite the restrictions, Goddard senior Kassidy Fitzwater said the team’s bond grew through the hard times and resulted at this moment.
“We grew closer together, learned how to work together, and it’s nice seeing the team do well together,” Fitzwater said.
The Goddard Rockettes dance team also performed well by placing first in both pom and jazz divisions for Class 4A.
For Roswell High, the Charlie’s Angels dance team won both pom and jazz routines divisions in Class 5A. The Coyotes cheer team took first place in the Class 5A Gameday division in the competition.
Dexter High School cheer won in the Class 3A Co-ed Gameday division for the smaller schools. Sierra and Berrendo Middle Schools placed third and second respectively in the Middle School Gameday division.
The Goddard and Roswell High School cheer and dance teams will participate in the New Mexico Activities Association State Spirit Competition starting March 17 for dance and March 18 for the cheer portion. The NMAA State Spirit will be held at The Pit at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.