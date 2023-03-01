The Goddard and Roswell High School spirit teams participated in the City of Champions Classic Competition in Artesia High School's main gym on Saturday where Rocket cheer won their district championship.

The Rockets beat Artesia and Portales High School in the Class 4A Gameday division and won first in Class 4A Co-ed Cheer with Music, again edging out the host team. Artesia, Portales, Lovington and Goddard must perform both Gameday and Cheer routines to place in the district championship.