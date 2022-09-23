The Goddard varsity volleyball team defeated the Clovis Wildcats Tuesday at the Goddard High School Gym by a final score of 3-0.
The Lady Rockets won their first set 25-14 but the Wildcats made some adjustments to make it tougher for Goddard, getting ahead in the second set.
Despite their best efforts, the Wildcats lost the lead and the set went to Goddard, 25-20.
Defensively, the Rockets did a great job keeping the ball in play and blocked Clovis' kills, minus a few errors. The Wildcats suffered an injury during the third set and Clovis could not recover offensively, losing the third set 25-8.
“I think we need to take our communication and offense into our next game,” Goddard senior libero Alesandra Rodriguez said.
Rocket junior setter Mireya Armendariz agreed with Rodriguez and said the team played well together. Armendariz said there is still room for improvement regarding defense.
“I think we can improve more on our defense and serve receive,” Armendariz said.
“It was an emotional night for us,” Rockets head coach Dewayne Roberts said. “I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t our best performance, but we came out with the win. We just came together as a team during this time and that’s what propelled us forward. Next, we go to Rio Rancho to play probably the toughest tournaments in the state starting Friday.”
The game was dedicated to two young men who lost their lives: Organ Mountain’s Abraham Romero and Dexter High School's Justus Sanders. Their images held a seat on both ends of the Clovis and Goddard benches to honor the lives they lived.
Goddard is now 6-1 on the season and had won five games in a row after the win against the Wildcats. The Rockets will be traveling to Rio Rancho for the Volleybash Tournament Friday, for pool play against La Cueva, Santa Fe and Piedra Vista.
The team will be back home Tuesday for Senior Night against the Hobbs Eagles.
