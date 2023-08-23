On Monday, the Goddard High School varsity soccer team won their first game against the visiting Clovis Wildcats at the Goddard Sports Complex with a final score of 7-3.
The Rockets are coming from a successful season last year with a record of 17-5, pushing their season to a semifinal match against another Wildcat team, Lovington High School. The team’s core is returning but one senior, Kenneth Velarde, was injured over the summer. Velarde said he would miss the entirety of the high school season. While Velarde is on the sideline, he hopes to help the coaching staff and support his guys on the sidelines.
“I’ll be able to play for New Mexico Rush in Albuquerque, but I won’t be back for the high school season,” Velarde said. “I hope to bring a different perspective since I played with them and just being with them.”
Velarde is a significant contributor to the team, ranking sixth in New Mexico, and led District 4-4A in all major statistics last season. Senior forward Oscar Varela Jr. took Velarde’s spot in the lineup as a striker. He said losing Velarde is a setback for the team but their goal never changed.
“We all knew we must step it up for him,” Varela said after the game. “It’s a minor setback but we should be able to push through and get to the championship.”
Despite losing their striker, the Rockets would dominate the visiting Wildcats in their opener.
The Wildcats took the lead early against the Rockets from Ihab Mesbah's penalty kick but Goddard would take the lead in the first half from senior striker Oscar Varela Jr.’s two goals to take the lead. After Varela’s goal, senior midfielder Owen Gregory pushed the lead to 3-1 with his own goal. Despite the deficit, the Wildcats kept hanging around and another Mesbah goal brought the game to 3-2 by the end of the first half.
The second half had three Varela goals against Clovis and by the night's end, Varela would score five goals against Clovis with the help of his teammate’s hustle. Goddard junior forward David Alvarez also contributed a goal in the second half to end the game 7-3.
The Rockets will play against their neighbors Roswell High School on Thursday at home before going to Santa Teresa to face the Warriors on Saturday.
“A little jitters when we first came out but we fought, found our groove and scored when we needed to,” Rockets head coach Carlton Gilette said. “We got a point to prove this season and that’s what we are trying to do now. We’ll take it one game and I think we got a good opportunity if we keep playing the way we are capable of.”