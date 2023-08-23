On Monday, the Goddard High School varsity soccer team won their first game against the visiting Clovis Wildcats at the Goddard Sports Complex with a final score of 7-3.

The Rockets are coming from a successful season last year with a record of 17-5, pushing their season to a semifinal match against another Wildcat team, Lovington High School. The team’s core is returning but one senior, Kenneth Velarde, was injured over the summer. Velarde said he would miss the entirety of the high school season. While Velarde is on the sideline, he hopes to help the coaching staff and support his guys on the sidelines.