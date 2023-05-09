The Goddard High School varsity baseball team swept a Class 4A first-round series against the visiting Miyamura High School on Saturday with final scores of 3-2 and 10-3 at the Goddard baseball field.
To start the series on Friday, Goddard took the early lead by winning the first game in the fourth inning with three runs despite the Patriots leading the game with a two-run lead. Both teams played sound defense throughout the game, but Miyamura made enough errors in the fourth inning to give the Rockets the chance to get some bases.
“The guy they had on the mound, Jaimeer, did well against us,” Rocket varsity baseball head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “We had to make a few adjustments with the wind blowing the pitch. We hit three or four balls right on the screws and the wind knocked it down. We swapped to ground balls to make a play, which really worked for us. That three-run inning was getting some ground balls, moving people around bases, and staying calm and collected. That’s what we’ve been stressing all week.”
Goddard’s junior Tyler Conrad on the mound had three strikeouts in six innings pitched and senior Lucas Wright pitched in relief in the seventh to close out the Patriots with three strikeouts. Conrad said the best part of his game that night was his focus.
“Once they score, don’t worry about it. I just move on to the next pitch and let my defense work,” Conrad said.
In the second game, the two teams were deadlocked in the first half of the ball game with a score of 3-3. The Rockets came out of the fourth by shutting down Miyamura in the next three innings and putting up seven runs in two innings. Goddard senior Michael Mathison led the team in RBIs with three. Junior Ross Stokes, junior Jonathan Silva, junior Dylan Kermode, and senior Colby Eldridge scored two runs each, with junior Ryan Alsup and senior Logan Sons scoring one.
With this win, the Rockets improve to 18-10 and move on to play the Valley High School Vikings in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships in Class 4A on Thursday in Albuquerque. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex, Field 2.