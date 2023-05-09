The Goddard High School varsity baseball team swept a Class 4A first-round series against the visiting Miyamura High School on Saturday with final scores of 3-2 and 10-3 at the Goddard baseball field.

To start the series on Friday, Goddard took the early lead by winning the first game in the fourth inning with three runs despite the Patriots leading the game with a two-run lead. Both teams played sound defense throughout the game, but Miyamura made enough errors in the fourth inning to give the Rockets the chance to get some bases.