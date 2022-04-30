The Goddard High School varsity baseball team ended the regular season against the visiting Artesia Bulldogs in a doubleheader district matchup Friday. Artesia won game one 4-1, but GHS came back in game two, 2-1.
In the first game, the Rockets were unable to upset the District 4-4A leader.
“Lucas Wright pitched a really good game,” Goddard head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “It was 1-0 when we pulled him out but we let an inning get away from us. Lucas gave us a really good chance, but if you only score one run, it’s hard to win any game. Hats off to Artesia because those guys are really competitive. They put the ball in play”
The second game was a better showing for the Rockets defense, as they made minimal errors throughout the game. Goddard was able to get easy outs, catch pop-ups and turn double plays.
“Once again, Caleb Seely put the team on his back,” Alvarado said. “That’s back-to-back weeks where he went the entire game making sure his team doesn’t lose the game.”
Goddard senior Seely pitched every inning in the second game.
“I just tell the guys to go out and compete. Keep your heads up in the dugout. We get the last at-bat, be aggressive,” Seely said. “I’m just doing the same thing.”
Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but Goddard and Artesia played such stingy defense that no one scored a run until the seventh.
With bases loaded, Goddard junior pitcher Colby Eldridge hit a ground ball single to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, the game winner.
“Again, they competed,” Alvarado said. “We found ways to get on base and it doesn’t have to be a home run, right? Just a little dribbler on the hole. That’s all you need in baseball.”
Goddard did not win the series against Artesia but ended their regular season with a winning record, 13-12 and 6-3 in the district.
The New Mexico Activities Association will generate the seedings for the state tournament Sunday.
