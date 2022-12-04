Goddard's Rhett Price dunks in the first quarter

Goddard senior center Rhett Price (23) throws down a dunk in the first quarter of their home-opener against Hereford High School on Friday. Price also had two blocks.

 Brad Winters Photo

The Goddard boys varsity basketball team lost against the visiting Texas team from Hereford High School with a final score of 65-37 in their home opener at the Goddard High School Gym Friday night.

The Rockets were off to a rough start against the Whitefaces, going down 20-6 by the end of the first quarter.