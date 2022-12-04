The Goddard boys varsity basketball team lost against the visiting Texas team from Hereford High School with a final score of 65-37 in their home opener at the Goddard High School Gym Friday night.
The Rockets were off to a rough start against the Whitefaces, going down 20-6 by the end of the first quarter.
Goddard did mount a small comeback against Hereford by cutting the Whitefaces’ lead to eight, but Hereford pushed their lead back to 13 points by the end of the first half.
The second half did not bode well for Goddard as Hereford’s lead ballooned. Despite the score, the Rockets did play well defensively by harassing ball handlers and causing havoc in the passing lanes.
“I’m really pleased with our kids’ effort. They are trying,” Goddard boys basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “We’re pretty inexperienced overall. Some of the kids that are on the team this year just haven’t played a lot of basketball at this level. We got sped up and we need to be under control. We need to make better decisions. I was pleased with our defensive efforts early on and we were trying to work our way back in, but it seem like every time we take a couple of steps upward, we’d fall back. We got to get better with that and that starts with me.”
Goddard senior center Rhett Price was a key defensive presence for the Rockets, getting two emphatic blocks against the Hereford offense. Price said that they need to do well in practice to prepare for their next game.
“We need to stay focused in practice,” Price said. “We need to focus on defense, getting rebounds, making shots. There’s just a bunch of errors that we did and we need to fix that.”
The Rockets are currently 0-2 to start the season and will head to Albuquerque Academy to face the Mustangs on Thursday.
