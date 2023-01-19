The Goddard High School varsity boys basketball team fell short against the Clovis High School Wildcats Tuesday at the Goddard High School gym with a final score of 54-50.
The Rockets started well against the visiting Wildcats in the first half, going up 22-17 by the end of the second quarter. Goddard’s momentum did not carry to the third quarter and the Wildcats had an 18-8 run.
“We missed some opportunities at the basket,” Rocket boys varsity basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “We took some questionable quick shots and we didn’t guard very well. We had a guy that went 25. Clovis executed better down the stretch.”
Clovis junior forward Champ Gooden scored 25 for the night. Goddard matched Clovis’ scoring output in the fourth quarter but only scoring eight points in the third hurt the Rockets.
“We didn’t rebound the ball well and we went on a stretch where we just threw the ball away,” Scott said. “We had too many empty possessions. We need to have better discipline with the ball, make better decisions, and box some people out, and maybe the outcome would’ve been different.”
The Rockets are 8-10 on the season with this loss against Clovis. Goddard will start their road trip in Santa Teresa on Saturday, return to Roswell to face New Mexico Military Institute on Jan. 24, and to Portales on Jan. 27 to begin district play.
“I know we are capable of playing better, we just didn’t do it last night,” Scott said. “The district is going to be tough. Artesia just beat Roswell High last night, Lovington and is winning games. You cannot have a night off, I know that much. I know we are going to have to bring out A-game.”
