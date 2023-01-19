The Goddard High School varsity boys basketball team fell short against the Clovis High School Wildcats Tuesday at the Goddard High School gym with a final score of 54-50.

The Rockets started well against the visiting Wildcats in the first half, going up 22-17 by the end of the second quarter. Goddard’s momentum did not carry to the third quarter and the Wildcats had an 18-8 run.