The Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament concluded last weekend with Organ Mountain as champions, the Goddard Lady Rockets placing second and the Roswell Lady Coyotes placing sixth.
On Friday in pool play, the Goddard team did well, losing to only the eventual champion, Organ Mountain, but the Roswell team had a tough time in their brackets.
Saturday was when the real games started and the Lady Coyotes had a better outing in the silver bracket, defeating the Carlsbad Cavegirls 3-0, but ultimately falling against the Los Alamos team in the fight for fifth place. In the fifth-place match, the Lady Coyotes took the first two sets but Los Alamos came all the way back to take the final three sets, taking the fifth set at 15-9.
In the gold bracket, the Lady Rockets defeated Artesia 3-1 in the first round which put the Lady Bulldogs in the match for third place. For Organ Mountain, they relegated Mayfield to third with two blowout sets and outlasted the Lady Trojans' final breath in the third. Mayfield ultimately beat Artesia for third place with a five-set win. The Lady Rockets had run into the Organ Mountain wall once again for the championship round and once again, the Lady Trojans came out on top with final set scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.
For the bronze brackets, it was the two Wildcat teams of Lovington and Clovis High School and Alamogordo and Miyamura. The Wildcat showdown had Clovis taking the 3-1 win and Miyamura passed the Lady Tigers in their match with 3-0 victory. In the battle for ninth place, Clovis led the game with two sets over the Lady Patriots but Miyamura won the next two to push it to extra sets. Despite having the momentum, Miyamura only scored four against the Lady Wildcats, losing 3-2 for tenth.
Later this week, the Roswell and Goddard High varsity volleyball teams will play each other at Roswell High on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Coyotes are currently 5-3 on the season and Goddard has won five of their first six matches this season.