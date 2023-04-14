The Roswell City Meet at the Wool Bowl concluded their running events on Tuesday with the Roswell boys, at 230.50 points, and the Goddard girls, at 138 points, taking the top spots.

In the 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Luis Godoy took first place, followed by Goddard’s Josiah Castillo in second and teammate Kenneth Velarde in third place. For the girls’ 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Bryana Castro took first place, followed by teammate Jasmine Weathersby and third went to Goddard senior Ruby Ruiz.