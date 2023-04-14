The Roswell City Meet at the Wool Bowl concluded their running events on Tuesday with the Roswell boys, at 230.50 points, and the Goddard girls, at 138 points, taking the top spots.
In the 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Luis Godoy took first place, followed by Goddard’s Josiah Castillo in second and teammate Kenneth Velarde in third place. For the girls’ 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Bryana Castro took first place, followed by teammate Jasmine Weathersby and third went to Goddard senior Ruby Ruiz.
“I was sick, really bad,” Luis Godoy said after his 100-meter dash. “I was in the restroom, I was not feeling well. I took a lot of medicine before I got here so I’m surprised I’m doing this good.”
In the 200-meter, Roswell’s Bryana Castro and Jasmine Weathersby took first and second. Goddard junior Destiny Willard took third. For the boys’ 200-meter, Roswell junior Lonicio Macias took first place, followed by teammate Luis Godoy in second and third went to Goddard’s Josiah Castillo.
“I felt nervous, I had butterflies in my stomach, but once I got on the block I got in the zone,” Bryana Castro said. “I didn’t think about anything after that, and I was fine.”
In the 400-meter, Roswell’s Bryana Castro took first place, followed by Gateway Christian’s Morgan Worley in second and Dexter High School’s Lanissa Carrillo in third place. For the boys' 400-meter dash, three Roswell athletes took the podium with Lonicio Macias placing first, Jacob Sedillo finishing second and Joshua Martinez was third.
For the 800-meter run, Roswell’s Joshua Martinez took first place, followed by Goddard’s Bryan Barajas in second and Goddard’s Hector Arrietta in third place. For girls’ 800-meter, Goddard junior Bennett Roehlk took first place, followed by Gateway Christian’s Kallie Wigley in second and New Mexico Military Institute’s Isabella Moya taking third.
In the girls’ 1600-meter run, Dexter’s Angel Quintana finished in first place, Gateway’s Kallie Wigley took second and NMMI’s Isabella Moya was third. For the boys’ 1600, NMMI’s Cale Taylor took first, followed by Roswell’s Dominic Apodaca in second and Goddard’s Jonathan Smith placed third.
Goddard’s Jazlynn Martinez and Wileily Labori took first and second at the girls’ 3200-meter run with Gateway’s Chloe Garnand taking third place. For the boys’ 3200-meter run, Roswell’s Javin Sanchez took first, followed by NMMI’s Cale Taylor in second and third went to Roswell’s Pablo Garcia.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Goddard’s Gary Roybal took first place, Roswell’s Nicholas Anaya in second and third went to Goddard’s Erik Lopez. For the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Roswell senior Malia Dumlao took first place, followed by Gateway’s Alani Magill in second and Emily Martin finished third.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Gateway’s Alani Magill and Emily Martin took first and second place, followed by Goddard’s Hailyn Haskins in third. For the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Goddard’s Gary Roybal and Erik Lopez took first and second, followed by Roswell’s Nicholas Anaya in third.
For the girls’ relays, Goddard’s team of Camila Hererra, Viviana Varela, Natalie Hardwick and Carmen Grado took first place at the 4x100-meter. In the 4x200, Roswell’s team took first place.
“We’re doing all the relays to try and qualify (for state), and we’re really close,” Goddard senior Avery Pirtle said. “I’m excited to see how things go. We want to qualify. We got a great team and I am not upset about any of the girls I’m racing with. They’re really good runners.”
In the 4x400-meter, Goddard’s team of Ava Flores, Lauren Medrano, Avery Pirtle and Destiny Willard took first. In the 4x800, NMMI’s team of Mary Olvera, Siany McGhan, Arina Gancicova and Nina Aguilar took first place. In the 1600 sprint, Goddard’s Viviana Varela, Zay’D Rhoads, Camila Hererra and Bennett Roehlk took first place.
For the boys’ relays, Roswell’s teams took first place in all the relay events. Roswell’s 4x800-meter relay team consists of Javin Sanchez, Joshua Martinez, Daunte Apodaca and Dominic Apodaca.
In the boys’ high jump, Roswell dominated first through third place. At the high jump podium was Roswell’s Ivan Miramontes in first, Steven McCaskill in second and Olin Ingram in third place. For the girls’ high jump, Dexter’s Alex Miramontes took first, followed by Goddard’s Natalie Hardwick in second and Gateway’s Kallie Wigley in third place.
In the girls’ pole vault, Goddard’s Autumn Cockrell took first place, and in the boys’ pole vault, Roswell’s Conner Nichols and Charles Martinito took first and second place.
In the girls’ long jump, Goddard’s Destiny Willard took first, followed by teammate Zay’D Rhoads in second and third went to Roswell’s Bryana Castro. Roswell’s Jaison Hicks, Xai Carrasco and Wesley Gallegos took first, second and third place, respectively, for the boys' long jump.
For the girls’ triple jump, Dexter’s Nalani Cobos took first, followed by Roswell senior Analiese Casey in second and third went to Dexter’s Bernice De La Cruz. For the boys’ triple jump, Roswell’s Jaison Hicks, Lonicio Macias and Xai Carrasco took to the podium at first, second and third, respectively.
In the boys’ shot put, Goddard’s Maddox Chavez took first place, followed by Dexter’s Garet Gonzalez in second and Roswell’s Noah Lynn in third. For the girls’ shot put, Roswell’s Carrie Edwards took first place, followed by NMMI’s Emily Spaniel in second and Goddard’s Lily Bowles in third place.
In the girls’ discus throw, Goddard’s Avery Pirtle took first place, followed by NMMI’s Emily Spaniel in second and third went to Roswell’s Brissia Hernandez. For the boys’ discus, Roswell’s Jesus Gutierrez took first, with Goddard’s Chritian Dacanay in second and Roswell’s Noah Lynn finished third.
Roswell’s Vernan Molinar and Nehemiah Gedde took first and second in the boys' javelin. Third place went to Dexter’s Kevin Villalobos. For the girls’ javelin, Roswell’s Emma Esquivel took first place, followed by Dexter’s Jazmin Duran and third went to Roswell’s Mariana Ruiz.
