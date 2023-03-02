Isabel Bustillos signs her letter of intent to attend Fort Lewis College

Goddard senior Isabel Bustillos (bottom row, center) signs her letter of intent to play golf for the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks in Durango, Colorado on Feb. 24 at the GHS cafeteria. In the top row, from left, are coach Gilbert Licon of First Tee and Goddard golf head coach Fernando Sosa. Sitting in the bottom row, from left, are grandfather Longino Bustillos, father Abraham Bustillos, Isabel Bustillos, mother Olga Bustillos and grandmother Rufina Bustillos.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Goddard High School senior golfer Isabel Bustillos signed her letter of intent to play golf for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. on Friday in the GHS cafeteria.

Bustillos said she would take on biochemistry as a major and minor in forensic science while playing golf for the Skyhawks. She said that Fort Lewis’ hands-on approach appealed to her needs as a student and being able to play golf is a plus.