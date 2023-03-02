Goddard High School senior golfer Isabel Bustillos signed her letter of intent to play golf for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. on Friday in the GHS cafeteria.
Bustillos said she would take on biochemistry as a major and minor in forensic science while playing golf for the Skyhawks. She said that Fort Lewis’ hands-on approach appealed to her needs as a student and being able to play golf is a plus.
“I knew I wanted to go to Fort Lewis for my education and I just signed up for golf,” Bustillos said. “I’ve always played golf. I played other sports like softball and soccer. I always came back to golf.”
Isabel’s father, Abraham Bustillos, said she’s been playing golf since she was about six years old in Deming where the Bustillos’ family previously lived.
“My brother got me into it and I would go play,” Abraham Bustillos said. “She would go with my clubs and she just picked it up. Coach James Williams saw her out there with a big club and he asked ‘Would you be interested in getting her some smaller clubs for her and seeing where it goes?’ He gave me a set of junior clubs and that’s how she got her start. The next thing we knew, she just grew and flourished from that point.”
Her immediate family, teammates, friends and coaches accompanied Bustillos during her signing to Fort Lewis. Abraham Bustillos said they are focused on getting Isabel ready for the rest of her senior year.
“We’ve always encouraged her to play in the moment,” Abraham Bustillos said. “We don’t look towards the challenges that are coming, we deal with those as we approach them. Right now, we’re focused on practices and reps that she will need to make it to the state competition and compete. As far as getting ready for college, that is going to be a different mindset so we just want her to enjoy her senior year then we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Abraham and Olga are worried about the distance from the school but are confident that Isabel will keep in touch. Fort Lewis is an estimated seven-hour drive from Roswell.
One of the teammates that attended Bustillosl’s signing was junior Savannah Matta. Matta has been playing golf with Bustillos since she was an eighth-grader.
“First year, she was intimidating because her golf game was so good,” Matta said. “I still look up to her. She always had determination for her sport. I would go out there for practice and she’d be already there, practicing for hours. I don’t know when she took a day off even though she didn’t have to. She always pushed herself and I always admired it and you always see her effort.”
Matta said that Bustillos's support and confidence as a teammate are what she will miss the most about her.
“I’m going to miss goofing off with her on the way to games,” Matta said. “I’m just going to miss her in general. Her scores are also great for the team, that was also a plus.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
