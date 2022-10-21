The Goddard High School varsity football team is facing the Artesia Bulldogs for tonight’s district game at the Wool Bowl. Both teams have won three straight games. The Rockets defeated Mayfield High School and the Bulldogs gave the Roswell Coyotes their second loss of the season.
The Coyotes look to recover from their disappointing performance at Artesia by playing Mayfield High School on the road tonight. Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn said they need to respond “with a great week of practice and a good game.” Roswell is still in good shape, tied with Goddard and Artesia in terms of overall record at 6-2. Artesia and Goddard both have one district win, so the Coyotes must defeat Mayfield to stay alive for a shot at the district title next week and ensure a great position in the upcoming state playoffs.
In six-man football, the Gateway Christian Warriors travel to Dora to complete the regular season. The Warriors are undefeated on the season and won all three of their district games so far. This game against the Dora Coyotes will be their last district game.
Over at Dexter, the Demons are hosting the Tucumcari Rattlers for their next district game. Dexter is on a three-game winning streak, defeating Hope Christian and New Mexico Military Institute in their first two district games. Meanwhile, Tucumcari have lost all of their games so far this season.
For Hagerman, the Bobcats will be on the road to face an undefeated Jal Panthers after a bye week. Hagerman has been struggling after their team suffered injuries to key positions, including senior wide receiver David Chacon.
For NMMI, the Colts football team will have a week of rest before going to Tucumcari next Friday to play their final district game on the road. The Colts are looking to turn things around as they have lost all three of their district games.
As for the Broncos, they host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday afternoon at the Wool Bowl. After losing 20-12 against Tyler Junior College on Oct. 8, the Broncos took out their vengeance against Cisco College with a 44-7 performance last week. The Broncos are looking to pick up momentum before going to Texas and facing the undefeated Trinity Valley Community College next weekend. Both teams are vying for the top spot in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference this year and a win will determine the top spot.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.