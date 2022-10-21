The Goddard High School varsity football team is facing the Artesia Bulldogs for tonight’s district game at the Wool Bowl. Both teams have won three straight games. The Rockets defeated Mayfield High School and the Bulldogs gave the Roswell Coyotes their second loss of the season.

The Coyotes look to recover from their disappointing performance at Artesia by playing Mayfield High School on the road tonight. Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn said they need to respond “with a great week of practice and a good game.” Roswell is still in good shape, tied with Goddard and Artesia in terms of overall record at 6-2. Artesia and Goddard both have one district win, so the Coyotes must defeat Mayfield to stay alive for a shot at the district title next week and ensure a great position in the upcoming state playoffs.