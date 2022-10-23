The Goddard High School Varsity Football team lost their district game against the Artesia Bulldogs last Friday night at the Roswell Wool Bowl with a final score of 55-20.
The Bulldogs got the jump on the Rockets right away, going up 13 points in the first quarter.
The Rockets ran out of time in the first but Goddard junior quarterback Dominic Ramirez and senior wide receiver Landon Jones stopped the bleeding immediately in the second quarter. The Goddard defense got it done, forcing Artesia to turn the ball over on downs.
With the defense getting it done, Goddard’s offense utilizes Ramirez and Jon Silva to tie up the score 13-13 within three minutes into the second. The Bulldogs answered with a Nye Estrada and Peyton Greathouse connection.
Rockets head coach Chris White called two timeouts to get the Goddard offense oriented but the Rockets ended their possession by turning it over. It is up to the Rocket defense to pick up the slack and they forced the fumble on the Bulldogs with two and half minutes left in the first half.
Despite the strong first half of football, Goddard’s offense failed to get through the Artesia defense and turned the ball over. The Rocket's defense began to break down and leave Artesia's players open for a pass or let opposing players through the defensive line.
“They have a lot of speed and explosiveness in that team,” White said. “They outplayed us in the second half all the way around. There’s nothing you can do about it now other than getting better and going back to work, and that’s what we’ll do. We brought it as well as anybody has against these guys in the first half. We made some mistakes that are uncharacteristic of us but I like my kids, and I like our chances. Big game coming up. I have confidence in my kids, and my coaches, and I know we’ll get better. That’s all you could do.”
With this loss against Artesia, Goddard is now 6-3 in the season and one-for-one in district play. The Rockets will play their cross-town rival Roswell High School in a bid to get a better spot on the state championship bracket. Brackets for the 2022 Football State Championship will be out next Saturday.
