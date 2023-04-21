The Goddard High School varsity softball team lost against the visiting Lovington Wildcats in Wednesday's district doubleheader with final scores of 18-1 and 20-8.
In the first game, the Lady Rockets came out flat against their visitors with multiple errors made on defense, which allowed Lovington to establish an 8-0 lead in the first three innings. Offensively, Goddard could not get a run in until senior Andrea Manzanares brought home freshman shortstop Marisol Hernandez.
"We just have to cut down on the errors," Goddard softball head coach Carlton Gilette said after the first game. "We can't have 10 errors and expect to win. As long as we cut those down, we give ourselves a chance. We got to keep playing, keep the intensity and stay positive. Offensively, we got to get the bats hot."
In the second game, Goddard had a better start against Lovington by putting up six runs in three offensive possessions. Despite the Lady Rocket's strong start, the Lady Wildcats caught fire on the second half of the contest and strung together 18 runs in the top of the fourth through the top of the seventh, with nine runs in the seventh inning alone.
"We jumped up to a 6-1 lead," Gilette said. "We didn't finish quite where we wanted to but we competed. I thought the girls played together as a team. As for Artesia this Saturday, we need to keep the same mindset and stay positive. We're going to work on our pitching and defense. As long as we get those things together, we'll be fine."
With this loss, Goddard is currently 7-15 for the season with a 1-7 record in district. The Lady Rockets will host Artesia on Saturday in another doubleheader before their final district games in a doubleheader against Portales on Tuesday.
Goddard's junior pitcher Gabriella Flores said they need to keep their energy up in the dugout to help them out in these coming games.
"When no one in the dugout is talking, that affects all of us," Flores said. "It brings everybody down, but once we start talking and getting louder in the dugout, our momentum will pick up. It makes everybody hyped. Hopefully, we fix our errors quickly, let the last one go and move on to the next. There's always a new play. The ball will get back to you and hopefully, we knock it down next time."