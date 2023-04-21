The Goddard High School varsity softball team lost against the visiting Lovington Wildcats in Wednesday's district doubleheader with final scores of 18-1 and 20-8.

In the first game, the Lady Rockets came out flat against their visitors with multiple errors made on defense, which allowed Lovington to establish an 8-0 lead in the first three innings. Offensively, Goddard could not get a run in until senior Andrea Manzanares brought home freshman shortstop Marisol Hernandez.