The Goddard High School Varsity Football team lost their home opener against the Carlsbad Cavemen Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl, with a final score of 35-28.
Both teams traded yards in the first quarter but neither could take it all the way to the end zone. However, Carlsbad was able to sneak through and pick up a first down.
That led to Carlsbad sophomore Robert Ortega’s touchdown in the second quarter. With nine minutes left, Goddard responded, thanks to two straight plays involving junior halfback Jon Silva, to even the score.
“At times they just physically beat us,” Goddard head coach Chris White said. “I felt like the kids responded well.”
That set the tone for the entire game with Carlsbad scoring a touchdown and then Goddard trying to get back in the game. With both teams playing physical defense, mistakes from either team were amplified.
“Bottom line is we made too many mistakes against a good football team,” White said. “Too many penalties, we put the ball on the ground some, things that we can definitely clean up. Hats off to Carlsbad, they have one heck of a football team. The thing that stood out to me is the way my kids fought back. We fought until the last whistle and that’s what I want to see.”
Through Ortega, Carlsbad maintained a healthy cushion between them and the Rockets. Despite a strong defensive effort, Goddard made enough mistakes to keep them from achieving victory.
Goddard senior linebacker Hector Salvarrey said that execution is something they lacked this game.
“We didn’t execute in some plays and we could’ve scored,” Salvarrey said. “Next time we need to execute more, bring more energy, and that’s about it.”
Next week, the Rockets will be on the road for a game against the Deming Wildcats.
