The Goddard High School varsity baseball team lost against the visiting Portales Rams on Thursday with a final score of 14-8.
The Rockets jumped to an early lead against the Rams, putting up four runs in the bottom of the first and another two in the bottom of the second. Despite Goddard’s lead, Portales hung around by putting a run in both the second and third inning.
"I felt like we were focused for two innings and that was it," Goddard baseball head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. "Them being prepared to play is my major responsibility so, whatever I did this week in practice was not the right thing, I didn't get them prepared and that's on me. We got to find a way to get focused for two games tomorrow because if we really want to win the district title, our backs are to the wall. We really have to win out if that's what they want. So, we got 14 innings tomorrow to see what we are made of."
The Rams took the lead from Goddard at the top of the fourth inning with a two-RBI hit from junior pitcher Kaiden Gutierrez and a lead-taking, three-RBI home run from freshman first baseman Carson Pfaffenberger putting Portales up 7-6. By the end of the inning, Portales was up 9-6.
Goddard struggled to get runners home and had a few errors that led to Portales runs throughout the second half of the ball game.
"I say we need to minimize the errors as much as possible," Goddard senior pitcher Lucas Wright said. "We hit the ball well tonight, we just need to hit the ball to gaps."
Goddard played Portales on the road on Friday in district play. The Rockets swept both games by identical scores of 12-0 via mercy rule in five innings.
After these three games, Goddard is 5-1 in district play with a 15-8 record for the season. Goddard will end the regular season with three games against Artesia, starting with their regular season home finale on Thursday at 5 p.m. The teams will then travel to Artesia for the final two games of the regular season on April 28. That doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs (13-10) are tied with the Rockets at 5-1 in district play and whoever wins the three-game series next week will be district champions.