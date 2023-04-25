The Goddard High School varsity softball team lost a district doubleheader against visiting Artesia High School on Saturday with final scores of 3-0 and 21-0.
In the first game, the Lady Rockets held the Artesia Bulldogs in five innings, but were unable to get a run. Despite keeping it close in the first game, Goddard had errors on the defensive end and their bats did not produce an RBI to close out the doubleheader.
"We're going through some injuries right now but keep playing," Goddard head coach Carlton Gilette said. "We played a good team, a state-caliber team, so we kept fighting and battling. That's all we could ask for these girls."
Goddard senior third baseman Cadence Tubbs said that their objective this game was to preserve themselves to play their last game against Portales.
"We were playing with ten girls so if another one gets injured, we're essentially screwed," Tubbs said.
With this loss, Goddard have lost the last their last two district doubleheaders against Lovington and now Artesia. The Lady Rockets' final home games were on Monday at the Goddard softball field against the visiting Portales High School. Final scores were not available at press time.
Goddard is looking to end their series against the Lady Rams as they split their doubleheader the last time they faced each other in the district. Two wins against Portales will guarantee third place in district for Goddard and potentially a berth in the state playoffs that begin on May 5.