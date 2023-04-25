The Goddard High School varsity softball team lost a district doubleheader against visiting Artesia High School on Saturday with final scores of 3-0 and 21-0.

In the first game, the Lady Rockets held the Artesia Bulldogs in five innings, but were unable to get a run. Despite keeping it close in the first game, Goddard had errors on the defensive end and their bats did not produce an RBI to close out the doubleheader.