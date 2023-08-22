The Goddard High School varsity football team defeated the visiting Santa Teresa Warriors in their home opener on Friday at the Wool Bowl with a final score of 49-0.
The game started strong for the Rockets and they rode the momentum they created throughout the game. Santa Teresa did induce a few mistakes in the first quarter, but Goddard ended the first half with 20 unanswered points.
In the second half, the Rockets kept adding to their lead with every offensive possession and included a pick-six in the third. The Warriors could not stop the Rockets and the score ballooned to 42 points by the start of the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our kids efforts,” Rockets head coach Chris White said. “Playing with physicality is what we need to do to be a good football team and the boys did a good job. We also got a lot of guys some playing time and it was a good first win for us. Hats off to Santa Teresa. They’re always a classy bunch.”
The Goddard Rockets will travel to Carlsbad for their second game this Friday.
“We will have our work cut out for us on that one,” White said. “They will be a physical team. We need to improve on every facet of the game but this is a good group of kids. I know they’ll come and go to work, so I’m proud of this group.”