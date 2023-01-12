The Goddard High School boys varsity team defeated the visiting Roswell Coyotes on Tuesday night with a final score of 57-40 at the Goddard High School Gym, making the series even between the rival teams this season.

“We had a lot of time to prepare. Nothing to take away from Roswell High, they have a great team, and they play hard,” Rockets basketball coach Wade Scott said. “Tonight, we were fortunate and happy for the dub. In the first game, I don’t think we communicated well. We focused more on communication in this game, recognizing who their shooters are and trying to put a hand in their faces. We were fortunate enough that the ball bounced our way tonight.”