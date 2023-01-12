The Goddard High School boys varsity team defeated the visiting Roswell Coyotes on Tuesday night with a final score of 57-40 at the Goddard High School Gym, making the series even between the rival teams this season.
“We had a lot of time to prepare. Nothing to take away from Roswell High, they have a great team, and they play hard,” Rockets basketball coach Wade Scott said. “Tonight, we were fortunate and happy for the dub. In the first game, I don’t think we communicated well. We focused more on communication in this game, recognizing who their shooters are and trying to put a hand in their faces. We were fortunate enough that the ball bounced our way tonight.”
Goddard jumped early against their visitors, going on a 7-2 run at the start of the first quarter. The Coyotes returned in the second quarter and scored 14 points to cut Goddard’s lead to just two.
“It’s Roswell High,” Goddard junior Chris Zapata said. “We always want to beat them and bring energy to our seniors.”
Despite gaining momentum in the second half, Roswell slowed down in the latter half, scoring just seven points in the fourth. The Rockets scored 33 points and held the Coyotes to eighteen points in the second half.
“We just aren’t focused or ready,” Roswell junior Steve McCaskill said. “On our defense, we weren’t rotating fast or aggressively enough.”
Roswell Coyotes basketball head coach Dude Burrola took responsibility for the Coyotes’ performance last Tuesday.
“We didn’t come ready to play,” Burrola said. “We didn’t do anything defensively or offensively. It’s something that we are going to have to fix.”
Roswell High holds a 10-7 record and has won seven of their last 10 games, despite the loss against Goddard. The Coyotes will play the Rams in Rio Rancho on Friday and then to Artesia to play the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Goddard holds a 7-9 record but has won six of their last seven games. The Rockets have two more home games against Chaparral on Friday and Clovis next Tuesday before going on a three-game road trip that ends with the beginning of District 4-4A play at Portales on Jan. 27.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.