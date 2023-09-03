The Goddard High School varsity football team took down the visiting Deming Wildcats on Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl with a final score of 35-12.

The Rockets were coming off a 27-19 loss against the Carlsbad Cavemen last week and were looking to get back in the win column before traveling to Miyamura next Friday. Deming had a solid start to the season with two wins against Del Norte and Organ Mountain.