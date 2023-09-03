The Goddard High School varsity football team took down the visiting Deming Wildcats on Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl with a final score of 35-12.
The Rockets were coming off a 27-19 loss against the Carlsbad Cavemen last week and were looking to get back in the win column before traveling to Miyamura next Friday. Deming had a solid start to the season with two wins against Del Norte and Organ Mountain.
Deming and Goddard went back and forth in the first quarter. The Wildcats struck the first blow with a touchdown from Deming’s junior Ryan Alfaro but missed their extra points attempt. The Rockets tied with a Dominic Ramirez touchdown and the field goal was good to take the lead. Deming responded with an Alfaro-Jared Almanza connection to retake the lead at 12-7 and Goddard retaliated with a 65-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats lost momentum after junior wide receiver Alberto Chavez read Deming’s play for a pick-six before the half was done and another interception at the beginning of the third.
“In the first one, they like to run those flag routes,” Chavez said. “On the second one, they ran the same play, I got beat but managed to recover.”
In the second half, Goddard’s junior Nathan Reed got a touchdown in the third and senior Jon Silva each got a touchdown in the fourth.
“I was proud of the boys,” Goddard varsity football head coach Chris White said. “We overcame the adversity early. Deming is a good football team and of course we knew that coming in. We’re coming from a tough loss against Carlsbad and I was proud of how the guys responded. Next we will travel to Gallup to face Miyamura. They were a spread team last year, so we just have to go to work and see.”