Goddard overwhelms Valencia

Goddard senior midfielder Bennett Roelhk (19) takes a shot from mid-left field and scores in the first minute of the second half against the Valencia Lady Jaguars. Three Lady Rockets combined for six goals against Valencia.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The Goddard High School varsity girls soccer team defeated the visiting Valencia High School at the Goddard Sports Complex on Tuesday with a final score of 6-0. 

Tags