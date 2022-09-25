Goddard defeated the Gadsden Panthers Friday during Senior Night at the Wool Bowl by a final score of 44-7.
At the game, everyone honored the late Dexter Demon Justus Sanders, Organ Mountain’s Abraham Romero, and first responder David Avina in a moment of silence.
In the first quarter, Goddard got off to a great start against the Panthers after an interception by freshman Josiah Castillo that led to an easy seven points. Castillo nearly had another interception on Gadsden senior quarterback Tomas Herrera’s throw to sophomore running back Alfredo Andrade.
Despite the strong start, the Rockets had a hard time getting things going in the first quarter once Gadsden’s defense began to settle.
Panthers junior defensive back Zach Talavera intercepted Rocket quarterback Dominic Ramirez with three minutes left in the quarter.
“I think we were intense. I think that was a big part, just being physical,” Goddard middle linebacker Colton Franzoy said. “I think we just need to be more focused, memorize our plays and be better at the mental side of the game.”
With about six seconds left, Goddard committed a penalty that gave the Panthers an easy touchdown to even the game at 7-7. Luckily for the Rockets, that was the last major error that they committed and their momentum carried all the way to the end of the fourth quarter.
“I thought our kids played hard. I was proud of our effort. Of course, we could always execute better, but I like the fact that they played as hard as they could from snap to whistle, and that’s really what we’re after,” Goddard head coach Chris White said. “Hats off to Gadsden. I thought their kids played pretty hard and I thought their quarterback is a super athlete. I would like to also say condolences and prayers to the Dexter community as well as the Las Cruces community. We want you to know that we’ve certainly been thinking of them and we’re very sorry for their loss.”
Goddard is now 4-2 on the season. The Rockets will be facing the Eagles on a road trip to Belen next Friday.
