The Goddard High School varsity girls soccer team defeated visiting Valencia High School Tuesday at the Goddard Sports Complex with a final score of 6-0.
The Lady Rockets started the game off by attacking Valencia’s goal to no avail. The Lady Jaguars defense did enough to throw Goddard’s shots off but Goddard kept up the assault with their defense sending balls to the offense. This would be the theme for the whole game.
Goddard had plenty of close shots in the first period. Eventually, senior Lexi Pinon, assisted by senior forward Isabel Soto, finally got a shot to go through with eight minutes left in the first half.
After halftime, senior midfielder Bennett Roelhk immediately got the Rockets’ second goal. Valencia stiffened their back in response to hold the Lady Rockets for about 20 minutes before a flood of four goals poured in from Goddard. Junior midfielder Lauren Medrano scored two, Roelhk got her second and Pinon capped off the game with her second goal.
The stat line for Goddard had Pinon with two goals and three assists with Medrano and Roelhk with two goals each. Senior Isabel Soto and sophomores Olivia Rossow and Allana Rogers had one assist each.
“We played our game,” Soto said. “I felt like we played well together. We are starting to unite more with our passes and our through balls are getting better. Even though it was a lot better, we probably need to improve our communication.”
The Lady Rockets next home game will be on Tuesday against Carlsbad and Hobbs next Thursday. The Goddard varsity girls soccer team is currently 4-1 overall.