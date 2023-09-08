The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team defeated the hosting Roswell High School with a final score of 2-1 on Tuesday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.

The last time the two neighbors matched up, Roswell High won against the Rockets at the Goddard Sports Complex with a final score of 2-1. The Coyotes got the first two goal against the Rockets and kept them to just one goal in the second period.