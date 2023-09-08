The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team defeated the hosting Roswell High School with a final score of 2-1 on Tuesday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The last time the two neighbors matched up, Roswell High won against the Rockets at the Goddard Sports Complex with a final score of 2-1. The Coyotes got the first two goal against the Rockets and kept them to just one goal in the second period.
In this game, both teams locked horns in the first half without a single goal being made. Goddard and Roswell played well defensively, giving their offense balls and shots.
Roswell finally got through the Rocket defense to start the second half. Roswell senior Avian Calvillo's goal, assisted by sophomore Martin Carreon, put the Coyotes up 1-0 in the second half. Goddard retaliated with two goals from Victor Diaz and Owen Gregory to win the game. With this win, the Rockets evened the series between the town rivals.
Goddard head coach Carlton Gilette said their passing made a difference to beat the Coyotes.
“I think ball movement in transition helped us to the end,” Gilette said. “We were able to gell as a team and we can put these couple of goals. They scored on us first but we were able to bounce back and keep our confidence. I’m impressed with Coach Biggs and his team. He’s done a great job with the program and their kids fought hard. The Coyotes are an excellent team to play against and I hope they make a statement in the playoffs. We like the friendly rivalry and we’d like to continue that.
Goddard is currently 4-2-1 on the season with this win and Roswell falls to 4-3 on the season. The Goddard Rockets and the Roswell Coyotes will compete at the Coyote Classic Soccer Tournament Friday and Saturday at Cielo Grande. Roswell will play the Alamogordo Tigers and Goddard will play Valencia on Friday night at 6 p.m.