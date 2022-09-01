The Goddard High School varsity girls soccer team defeated Ruidoso High School in their last home game Thursday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex, with a final score of 7-1.
The game started off even but the Lady Rockets ended the first half with a two-goal lead against the Warriors.
Players from both teams suffered injuries throughout the game. A Ruidoso player had to be taken out right before the second half due to the excessive heat.
In the second half, the Warriors could not respond to the Rockets' four goals.
Goddard junior forward Lexi Pinon scored four goals against Ruidoso, followed by senior midfielder Ashlyn Ramos, who scored two goals, and sophomore midfielder Lauren Medrano with one.
“I think we started playing our game instead,” Pinon said. “We kicked it up in the second and started playing at our pace. I think that was the game that we worked on together the most. We really started being more of a team.”
Defensively, the Lady Rockets suffocated the Warriors' offense by taking the ball away from them. Goddard senior defender Clara Hatch led the way in steals with 19, followed by junior defender Jasmine Macks with 17, and freshman defender Kylie Roelhk with 15. Goddard had 84 steals in total as a team.
Tuesday, Goddard lost on the road to the now 3-0 Carlsbad High School, with a final score of 1-0. With a loss against Carlsbad, the Rockets are currently 3-4 for the season.
Goddard will face the Clovis Wildcats this Thursday at Clovis.
