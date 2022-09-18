20220918 GHS file photo

Brad Winters Photo

The Rockets are 3-2 on the season following Friday's loss on the road versus Piedra Vista. In this file photo, junior quarterback Domonic Ramirez (4) hands off to Hector Salvarrey (34) in a game at the Wool Bowl earlier this season.

The Goddard Rockets fell to 3-2 on the season Friday night with a loss on the road to the Piedra Vista Panthers. The Panthers defeated the visiting Rockets by a score of 47-29.

Goddard is next set to take the field Friday night against Gadsden at the Wool Bowl.