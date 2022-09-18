The Goddard Rockets fell to 3-2 on the season Friday night with a loss on the road to the Piedra Vista Panthers. The Panthers defeated the visiting Rockets by a score of 47-29.
Goddard is next set to take the field Friday night against Gadsden at the Wool Bowl.
This past Friday against the Panthers, Goddard ran into a team on a roll. The win left Piedra Vista 5-0 on the season and in several of their games they have won by a wide margin.
Maxpreps ranked Piedra Vista No. 1 in 5A football in the state as of late last week, ahead of only Roswell. A date to circle on the calendar: The Panthers will be at the Wool Bowl Sept. 30 to take on the Coyotes in what could shape up as a battle of 5A powerhouses.
Next week, Sept. 23, Goddard will be looking to bounce back against Gadsden, which will enter the contest at 1-4 on the year. They were trounced by Organ Mountain, 49-21, on Friday night, and their only win of 2022 thus far came against Clint, Texas, a couple of weeks ago. Clint’s 4A in Texas.
That game between the Rockets and the Gadsden Panthers is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.