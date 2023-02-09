The Goddard High School varsity basketball teams hosted the Lovington High School Wildcats on Tuesday at the Goddard main gym with the Lady Rockets taking a loss and the Rocket boys getting a win.
The first game found the Lady Rockets against the Lady Wildcats where the Rockets lost 48-38.
The Lady Wildcats led the game for its entirety, but the Lady Rockets stayed a few paces behind them. Lovington’s outside and offensive rebounds helped them take and secure the lead all the way through the fourth quarter. Goddard got within three points in the fourth quarter but could not take the lead from the Lovington girls. On the positive, the Lady Rockets limited their unforced errors in clutch situations which cost them a win against Artesia last week. Lady Rockets basketball head coach Chris Roybal said their rebounding had taken a step back since their last game.
“We still got a lot of work to do,” Roybal said. “It seems we would take two steps forward and two steps back. We just have to keep getting better and try not to take any step backward.”
After the girls, the boys avenged the loss by beating the Lovington boys team, 51-41. The Rockets came out flat in the first quarter against Lovington but held the Wildcats in single-digit scoring to all quarters but the fourth.
Rocket boys basketball coach Wade Scott said the boys executed well in the second half. The Rockets scored 36 points in the second half compared to Lovington’s 28 points. Lovington did sink six threes for the night but the Rockets negated Lovington’s shooting by getting to the paint more often.
“We came out a little flat but we were able to make plays, especially down the stretch,” Scott said. “Lovington had a good game plan. It kept us off balance for a bit but the guys stuck through it and we ended up with the win.”
Goddard basketball boys and girls will play their final home games of the regular season on Friday against Portales High School before going on the road for the rest of the regular season. They will be facing Lovington next Tuesday and go to Artesia High School on Feb. 17.
