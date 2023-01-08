Goddard senior midfielder Mariana Perez committed to Eastern New Mexico University in Portales to play for the Greyhounds soccer program on Friday at the Goddard High School Gym.
Perez was accompanied by her parents, sisters, former and present coaches, and Roswell Independent School District Director of Activities and Athletics Britt Cooper.
Perez said that she picked ENMU because of its proximity to Roswell and the reputation of the Greyhound program.
“I want to go into nursing school but first I’m going to major in biology there,” Perez said. “It will be hard but I can handle it. It is a good opportunity and I’m really excited.”
Perez’s former soccer coach Jaime Martinez said she’s ready to take this next step in her academic career.
“She has been All-State since her sophomore year on defense but she can play just about anywhere. She’s fast and she got a tank to last all day,” Martinez said. “Very coachable and mild-mannered athlete. I’ve coached for 32 years and she’s just one of those kids that had talent. When you have an athlete that has talent and understands the need to work harder and get better, it makes coaching that much easier.”
Goddard Lady Rockets soccer head coach Ricardo Valenzuela gave her some advice prior to the signing.
“I gave her some advice on the skills that she needs to work on to make her a more complete player in the college level and just to keep an eye on her grades. That’s the most important thing is academics,” Valenzuela said ”She’ll always be in our heart and she’s always welcome to come back and help us out as an assistant coach.”
For Perez’s parents, Agustine Perez and Josephine Lovato, they are proud to see Mariana’s success and glad that she is not moving far from her hometown.
“I’m excited for her,” Lovato said. “She loves soccer since she was eight, played for the Roswell Youth Soccer Association, to middle school and to high school. She has been non-stop with soccer. To see her continue the sport that she loves and continue her career is exciting.”
Agustine shared the same sentiment as Mariana’s mother and both would love to see her play.
“I’m excited and extremely proud to see her moving forward with the things that she likes to do,” Agustine Perez said. “I’m excited to see her become a better player as well. I think her skills are going to continue getting better as she gets the feel of the college scene, and Portales is perfect for that. I’m just beyond proud and extremely excited because I know she’ll continue to improve.”
Perez will be playing in the Greyhound soccer program with another local player from Roswell High School, senior forward Laci Fuller. Perez said that they are in contact and excited to be playing with Fuller.
“I think it’s good that we’re going to play together,” Perez said. “We’ve been keeping in contact and she was really nice. I saw her not long ago and she told me how excited she is for me to come to Eastern.”
Mariana Perez was named District 4-4A Player of the Year for the 2022-2023 season, selected first-team All-District and selected first-team All-State this year by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.