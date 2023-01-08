Goddard senior midfielder and defender Mariana Perez signs to play soccer for the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds

Goddard senior midfielder and defender Mariana Perez, center, signs to play for the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds soccer program on Friday at the Goddard High School Gym. Mariana is with her family, from left, sister, Liana Perez; sister, Juliana Perez; father, Agustine Perez; Mariana Perez; mother, Josephine Lovato; sister, Briana Perez; and sister Analicia Perez.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Goddard senior midfielder Mariana Perez committed to Eastern New Mexico University in Portales to play for the Greyhounds soccer program on Friday at the Goddard High School Gym.

Perez was accompanied by her parents, sisters, former and present coaches, and Roswell Independent School District Director of Activities and Athletics Britt Cooper.