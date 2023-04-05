Goddard's Leah Conyers before the game against Clovis

The Conyers family along with Leah Conyers' recruiter Sergeant Zakary Steelman and Staff Sergeant Anthony Turner on March 30 prior to the Lady Rocket's game against Clovis High School.

 Brad Winters Photo

Goddard High School senior Leah Conyers announced her intent to join the military before the Lady Rockets' doubleheader against Clovis High School on March 30.

Conyers said that she always wanted to have a career in law and joining the military can help her pursue that degree. She thanked her parents for supporting her decision to go despite surprising them with her choice.