Goddard High School senior Leah Conyers announced her intent to join the military before the Lady Rockets' doubleheader against Clovis High School on March 30.
Conyers said that she always wanted to have a career in law and joining the military can help her pursue that degree. She thanked her parents for supporting her decision to go despite surprising them with her choice.
"Give 'em hell," Conyers' father Joshua Conyers said. "This came out of the left field. I never would've imagined her going to the military. She came home one day and introduced us to her recruiters. If you want to do this, I say go out there and give ‘em hell.”
TJ Conyers, Leah’s mother, advised her to keep her head up and stay strong through her chosen path.
“We raised her to be a strong girl so I know she’ll do great,” TJ Conyers said. “I love you kid, I know you’ll do great.”
Conyers’ recruiter Sergeant Zakary Steelman said that Conyers approached him knowing what path she wanted to take.
“We presented her will all the opportunities and she went with it,” Steelman said. “Obviously I think she made a great choice since I am a recruiter, but at the end of the day, I just want her to be successful, complete her goals and always look for the next level to keep going.”