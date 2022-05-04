The Goddard High School varsity softball team is set to play in the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association Softball Championship tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Lovington High School Wildcats.
It will be a play-in game and will take place at Lovington High School. Goddard finished the season 8-18 on the season and 1-11 in the district.
Lovington has a record of 9-3 in the district and is considered the second-best team in 4A District 4 softball, according to the MaxPreps rankings.
The Rocket girls faced the Wildcats four times in district play but lost the season series 0-4. Goddard was able to take the Lovington team to eight innings in their last meeting.
