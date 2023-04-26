Goddard's Juliet Gallegos pitching the first game against Portales

Goddard eighth-grade pitcher Juliet Gallegos (9) pitches during the first game at home against Portales in Monday's district doubleheader.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The Goddard High School varsity softball team completed their district series against Portales High School on Monday, sweeping a doubleheader with final scores of 7-1 and 11-10. The Lady Rockets won the season series against Portales, 3-1.

The Lady Rockets came out of the first game and got off to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Goddard shut down the Lady Rams throughout the game and extended their lead to 7-0 by the end of the fourth inning. Goddard varsity softball head coach Carlton Gilette said that their teamwork is the best part of their game against Portales.