The Goddard High School varsity softball team completed their district series against Portales High School on Monday, sweeping a doubleheader with final scores of 7-1 and 11-10. The Lady Rockets won the season series against Portales, 3-1.
The Lady Rockets came out of the first game and got off to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Goddard shut down the Lady Rams throughout the game and extended their lead to 7-0 by the end of the fourth inning. Goddard varsity softball head coach Carlton Gilette said that their teamwork is the best part of their game against Portales.
“We’re playing together as a team,” Gilette said. “We’re hitting the ball and having fun again.”
Portales put up a run in the top of the sixth, with senior Abygail Marquez stealing home with bases loaded, but sophomore Dawci Cordova struck out, leaving two on base. Goddard closed out the game with a final score of 7-1.
The second game was closer than the first. Goddard led the game on top of the seventh inning, but the Lady Rams put up three runs to tie. In the bottom of the seventh, Goddard had runners in first and second when freshman Marisol Hernandez gots an RBI to bring senior Leah Conyers at second home to squeeze by the Lady Rams with a final score of 11-10, giving the series win for Goddard with a 3-1 series record.
"It was a nice shot down the middle, it was an awesome play," Gilette said. "What it did for us is give us the confidence when we the opportunity to play in the offseason. It signifies that no matter how down we are or how many are hurt, if you just believe, you can do a lot of things. That's what our girls did and it really felt great to be a Rocket that night."
With these two wins against Portales, Goddard finishes third in District 4-4A at 3-9, with a final regular season record of 9-17. This win over Portales also gave the Lady Rockets a chance at the postseason, but they have to wait for the rest of the districts to play out. According to MaxPreps, the Lady Rockets are ranked No. 16 in Class 4A as of Monday. If Goddard does make the playoffs, they would begin play on May 5 or 6. The playoff field will be announced on Sunday.
“It would mean a lot, especially to us seniors, knowing that this could be our final game,” Goddard senior first baseman Andrea Manzanares said. “We’re trying to push as far as we can and make it into the playoffs. I think that would be good for us and the program. I just want to say that I am so proud of my teammates and thankful for everything that they’ve done this season.”