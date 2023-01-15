The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team defeated the visiting Chaparral Lobos during senior night with a final score of 58-38 Friday at the Goddard High School gym.
The Rockets outscored the Lobos in all quarters but the fourth was where Chaparral and Goddard both scored 11 points. Goddard senior center Rhett Price and junior forward Chris Zapata combined for 35 points. Juniors David Servantez and Dominic Ramirez scored a combined 15 points exclusively off threes.
“We were able to get shots around the basket which helped us increase the lead,” Rockets boys basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “ I thought our defense was not very good overall, we didn’t guard the way we should’ve guarded. You got to give credit to Chaparral. They spread us out a little bit and hit shots.”
Goddard has won seven of their last ten games after this win against the Lobos. The Rockets are just under a winning record with 8-9 after a rough start of eight losses in their first ten games.
“As far as how we got on this roll, it's these guys coming to work every day,” Scott said. “They don’t miss days. You always worry about how many people are going to show up and these kids made it every day. It is that ‘want’ to get better and these kids are a tight group. They support and cheer for each other. Once you have that and you have kids showing up every day, I think it leads to good things. “It was our Senior Night, we were focused on our seniors out the right way and celebrate those guys. Overall, I’m just proud of the team and proud of everybody. The coaching staff is great and I just want to leave it at that.”
The Rockets will have one more home game against Clovis on Tuesday before going on a three-game road trip against Santa Teresa, New Mexico Military Institute and Portales.
