The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team defeated the visiting Chaparral Lobos during senior night with a final score of 58-38 Friday at the Goddard High School gym.

The Rockets outscored the Lobos in all quarters but the fourth was where Chaparral and Goddard both scored 11 points. Goddard senior center Rhett Price and junior forward Chris Zapata combined for 35 points. Juniors David Servantez and Dominic Ramirez scored a combined 15 points exclusively off threes.