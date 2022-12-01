The Goddard High School girls varsity basketball team took their first loss against the visiting Clovis Wildcats on Tuesday at the Goddard High School gym with a final score of 42-22.
The Lady Rockets got off to a good start against the Wildcats with senior point guard Ericca Cannon’s five points in the first quarter but Goddard would end the half down by eight points.
Both teams defended the ball handlers well but Goddard was behind on their three-point shot closeouts, allowing the Wildcats to shoot open threes. The extra slack gave Clovis the confidence to shoot from deep which led to two straight threes against the Goddard defense before the first half ended.
"I think we didn't communicate well. We do well in practice and I think we were just freaked out," junior guard Eden Chavira said. "I think if we play them again and play hard, we should be able to beat them.
After the half, the Lady Rockets did slow down Clovis’ three-point shots but could not stop them in the paint, leading to a 15-point deficit in the third quarter. In the same quarter, Cannon’s eight-point outburst helped the Lady Rockets close the gap to 11 points but Goddard struggled to get back in the game as everyone else struggled to score.
"It's good to see a faster and more athletic team this early in the season to get us used to what we will see later on in the season," Goddard girls basketball head coach Chris Roybal said. "I like the fight that we showed, I like our competitiveness. We just need to execute throughout the game. Yesterday, our man defense was breaking down a little more than usual. We just have to get back to our fundamentals and communicate more on defense."
The Lady Rockets are currently 2-1 for the season and will be facing Alamogordo today at the City of Champions Classic tournament at Artesia High School.
