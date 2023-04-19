The Goddard High School varsity girls’ tennis team defeated the visiting Portales High School to move to the next round of district, winning five of eight matches on Monday at the Goddard High School tennis courts.

In the singles matches, Goddard's sophomore Avery Williams won her match against Portales junior Maggie Duong with final scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Eighth-grader Zoey Williams won against Portales senior Jenna Brown with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.