The Goddard High School varsity girls’ tennis team defeated the visiting Portales High School to move to the next round of district, winning five of eight matches on Monday at the Goddard High School tennis courts.
In the singles matches, Goddard's sophomore Avery Williams won her match against Portales junior Maggie Duong with final scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Eighth-grader Zoey Williams won against Portales senior Jenna Brown with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Goddard sophomore Anahi Lujan lost against Portales junior Lorena Fernandez with a final score of 6-0 and 6-4. Freshman Abigail Palma lost against Portales freshman Belia Lopez with final scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Goddard's freshman Sydney Miller defeated Portales freshman Natalie Valenzuela with final scores of 4-6, 6-3, and 6-0. Finally, freshman Dunya Mouhammad defeated Portales junior Isabel Landa-Francin with final scores of 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.
For doubles, Goddard's Williams sisters defeated Duong and Brown 6-1 and 6-0. Goddard's Lujan and Palma lost against Fernandez and Lopez 6-1 and 6-1.
With this win, the Goddard girls will go on to face Lovington on Thursday for the semifinals round of district. The boys receive a bye in the quarterfinals and will play Lovington on Friday.