Goddard High School varsity tennis competed in the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association State Tennis Championships in Class 4A singles and doubles last Thursday.
Goddard freshman Avery Williams was runner-up in the 4A singles championships.
Williams defeated Saint Pius X senior Mia Hernandez in the first round, beat Santa Fe Prep freshman Andrea Voinescu in the second round and won against Highland High School senior Shaelyce Hann in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal match, Williams won against Los Alamos junior Kate McDonald, who is ranked third in the state.
Williams lost to the first-ranked player in the state, Sandia Prep sophomore Tatiana Dalton, in the final match of the tournament.
For the Goddard girls doubles, seniors Kayla Theimer and Allyson Lara lost their match against Albuquerque Academy freshmen Emeline Doscher and Michelle Deng in the first round.
For the Rocket boys, junior Grant Janway lost in his singles match against eventual NMAA 4A singles champ Luciano Silveria, of Hope Christian High School.
Goddard junior Craig Martinez and freshman Rayford Fulkerson lost their match against Santa Teresa seniors Kevin Barragan and Sebastian Sanchez.
Goddard also competed as a team in the state competition. The boys’ team lost the first round to Valencia High School with a final score of 6-3 and the girls lost to Espanola Valley, 6-3.
Goddard tennis assistant coach Jodi Miller said, “Avery did an excellent job. I cannot ask any more of my freshman, to go to state and get runner up. The plan next year is to get her a championship and continue working. We have three more years with her. We have a good group of girls and boys coming up. Goddard is going to make a statement next year, that’s for sure.”
