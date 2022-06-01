The Goddard High School varsity track team took 26 athletes to the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex in Albuquerque to compete in the 2022 Class 4A New Mexico Activities Association Track and Field State Championships.
“I am extremely proud of everything they accomplished and they all represented Goddard to the highest standard,” track head coach Christopher Deck said. “This was a year for the underdogs to rise up and surprise everyone.”
Deck said the GHS girls Medley “came out of nowhere” late in the season.
“We saw an opportunity with times and rankings in the state to get those girls on the podium and they ran their two best times of the season at state in the prelims and then the finals, to finish sixth, it was awesome,” Deck said. “Coach Strand did an amazing job executing the plan for the girls.”
Goddard junior Javyn Morales, the defending state champion in the 100m and 4x2, hurt his knee while playing football. Morales had a small chance to be cleared in time for track, according to Deck.
“He was relentless in his rehab and ended up qualifying for state in the 100, and 4x1, despite not being 100% all year,” Deck said. “It was impressive. I expect big things from him his senior year.”
Goddard sophomore Alessandra Porras was injured in track a year ago and went through a year of rehab to get back this season.
“It ended with her on the podium finishing third in the 200m dash and fourth in the 100m,” Deck said. “It was inspiring to see her have a great performance. I’m proud of her.”
Goddard seniors performed well in the last meet of their high school careers.
“Ambrosia Teasyatwho had a great career at Goddard in three different sports and that is so rare these days for kids to be multi-sport athletes,” Deck said. “Teasyatwho finished third at High Jump at state and will leave with the school record in Pole Vault.”
Goddard senior Morgan Waltmire finished fifth in the 800m run and contributed to a sixth-place in the 1600 Sprint Medley.
“At Goddard track, we want to train mental toughness as much as athletic performance,” Deck said. “Morgan is a great example of that, fighting through some adverse conditions, and making the podium at state.”
Goddard senior Eric Romero has not played sports since seventh grade but ended up sixth in the High Jump at state with a personal best jump.
“Once he got acclimated to the intense training, he proved himself to be one of the best athletes in the state while competing in five events at most meets, which is a rarity for varsity kids these days,” Deck said. “He’s a big-time talent and a funny dude that we are going to miss.”
