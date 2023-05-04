Goddard's Alissa Benavides with her family during her signing

Goddard senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides (center, bottom row) and her family during her letter of intent signing at the New Mexico Military Institute’s Godfrey gym on Tuesday. Top row, from left, grandfather Esidoro Moreno, grandmother Sylvia Moreno, brother Joel Benavides and brother in law Brevin Moreno. Bottom row, from left, mother Marissa Moreno, Alissa Benavides and step-father Lucas Moreno.

 Camila Araujo Photo

Goddard senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the New Mexico Military Institute on Tuesday at the Godfrey gym.

"She's been a part of our club program, and she's one of those kids who's a gym rat from the very beginning," NMMI Bronco volleyball head coach Shelby Forchtner said. "She's the kid that goes the extra mile and does all the extra things. We're just excited to have a kid like that from a family we know."