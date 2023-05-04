Goddard senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the New Mexico Military Institute on Tuesday at the Godfrey gym.
"She's been a part of our club program, and she's one of those kids who's a gym rat from the very beginning," NMMI Bronco volleyball head coach Shelby Forchtner said. "She's the kid that goes the extra mile and does all the extra things. We're just excited to have a kid like that from a family we know."
Benavides was a part of Goddard's state championship team last year and plays volleyball all year around. She said she has been watching the NMMI junior college volleyball for a long time.
"I've watched the program that Shelby and Camila built," Benavides said. "They always stood out because they are more than just a volleyball team. They're a family. I want to be a part of that family. I want to grow as a woman and an athlete."
Benavides will be pursuing psychology as her major and wants to thank all her coaches and family members that supported her in her journey. She also thanked Bronco head coach Shelby Forchtner and assistant coach Camila Araujo for their support before her signing.
Alissa's mother, Marissa Romero, said she trusts the NMMI program to make her daughter a better player.
"I feel that Shelby and Camila Araujo are some of the best human beings you'll ever meet," Romero said. "They are good at building young athletes, phenomenal at coaching volleyball, and I look forward to seeing what Alissa becomes."