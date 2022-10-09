The Goddard High School varsity volleyball team swept the series against Roswell with a final score of 3-1 at the Roswell High School Gym Thursday.
The last time the two teams played each other was back in September and Goddard took the game 3-0. Since then, the Lady Rockets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are currently 10-4 on the season.
For Roswell, the Lady Coyotes have struggled in their recent games, dropping four games in their last five including a home loss against the Artesia Bulldogs.
Roswell played better Thursday than their last outing against Goddard. The Lady Coyotes stayed on Goddard's heels, losing a close set with a score of 25-22.
Roswell looked good offensively in the first set but fell off in the second set by making too many mistakes and losing their momentum at 25-17. Goddard began attacking the open spots in the gym and Roswell scrambled to get anything going into the second.
In the third set, Roswell High played their most competitive set against the Lady Rockets in their series. The Lady Coyotes closed the open spaces for the Lady Rockets to target and coordinated better offensively to take the set 26-24.
“We had a slow start and we couldn’t get it going, but a win is a win. We ended up coming together to get the win,” Lady Rockets head coach Dewayne Roberts said.
"There is still some stuff we need to work on. We go on a long road trip to Santa Teresa and Chaparral. We’re just hoping to use those games to really solidify our stuff and make sure it’s perfect before we go to district. Roswell High, they are a much better team than the last we played them.”
Despite their best efforts in the fourth set, Roswell could not overcome the Rockets and lost 25-20.
“We got two practices before district and our goal every practice is to get better and to work on the things we didn’t execute,” Lady Coyotes head coach Heather Baca said. “I thought the girls competed well tonight. Other than set two, they came back every set. I thought we were gritty and we played good defense. Those are all things that will give confidence for us next week."
With this loss, Roswell is now on a five-game losing streak and will be heading to Hobbs to play their first district match against the Eagles. For Goddard, the Lady Rockets are two games away from district play and will play their first district game against Portales at home.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
