The 2022-2023 Goddard High School varsity volleyball team became the 2022 Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q State Champions in Class 4A last Saturday, beating St. Pius X in three sets at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

In the double-elimination tournament, Goddard's first opponent was Albuquerque Academy and the Lady Rockets won in four sets, losing the second set 25-23. In the quarterfinals, Goddard played the Hope Christian Huskies on Friday morning and defeated them in four sets.