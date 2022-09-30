The Goddard girls varsity soccer team defeated the Lovington Wildcats in an overtime district win at the Goddard High School Sports Complex, Tuesday, by a final score of 2-1.
The Rockets and Wildcats were evenly matched from start to finish. Lovington jumped to take the lead about halfway through the first quarter but Goddard got back in the game thanks to Rocket junior forward Lexi Pinon’s goal and senior midfielder Mariana Perez’s assist.
“I think we started playing more of our game,” Pinon said. “At first, we were playing sloppy and lacked communication. Then, we started talking and supporting each other way more.”
Perez agreed with Pinon’s comments and said the team “lacked chemistry” at the start of the competition.
“Honestly, we can get better as we practice,” Perez said. “We lacked a bit of control and we just needed to talk more. Other than that, we did decent. We tried to be more aggressive, we tried to get to the ball first, we tried passing more, and it worked out well.”
Defensively, the Rockets suffocated the Wildcats' offensive capabilities as the game went on. Despite scoring the first goal, the Wildcats could not generate more shots for their forwards in the latter half of the game.
In the second half, the Rockets got plenty of shot opportunities against the Wildcats but Lovington’s freshman goalkeeper Sabrina Marquez and the Lovington backline kept the Goddard forwards from getting a clean shot. Marquez had 13 saves.
During overtime, the Lovington defense broke down after two minutes and Pinon was able to finish the game for the Rockets.
Goddard will be facing Artesia Saturday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex for their second district game before going to Portales on Thursday.
