The Goddard girls varsity soccer team defeated the Lovington Wildcats in an overtime district win at the Goddard High School Sports Complex, Tuesday, by a final score of 2-1.

The Rockets and Wildcats were evenly matched from start to finish. Lovington jumped to take the lead about halfway through the first quarter but Goddard got back in the game thanks to Rocket junior forward Lexi Pinon’s goal and senior midfielder Mariana Perez’s assist. 