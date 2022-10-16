The Goddard High School Varsity Football team took down the newly redistricted Mayfield High School with a final score of 42-28 Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl.
Goddard had trouble with the Trojans in the first half of the game. Mayfield got the first punch with a rushing touchdown in the first few minutes of the first quarter.
The Rockets did get back into shape starting with a Dominic Ramirez and Landon Jones connection to take back the lead, ending the quarter with a score of 14-7.
Goddard went for the two extra points after their touchdown with about seven minutes left but Mayfield stopped their attempt. The stoppage showed an opening for Mayfield to take the lead by one point at the end of the half Mayfield by outscoring the Rockets 14-6.
The Rockets needed to adjust and they did, outscoring and shutting down the Trojans in the third quarter. Goddard’s junior half-back Jon Silva and senior linebacker Hector Salvarrey scored two touchdowns through Goddard’s blocking and agility.
The fourth quarter became a tedious affair as the officials threw flag after flag. These flags added penalty yards to the Rockets, making it harder for them to get a first down. Despite some mistakes, Goddard put away the Trojans on another Ramirez-Silva connection, punctuated by Colton Franzoy tackle.
“I thought we made some good adjustments at half-time and the kids responded well to adversity,” Goddard varsity football head coach Chris White said. “They definitely had us on the ropes at the end of the first half and the kids came out and play a physical second half of football. So, I’m proud of our kids.”
This win against Mayfield is Goddard’s sixth win of the season and first in district play. The Rockets are scheduled to play Artesia next Friday for their next district game.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.