The final day of the Southwest Classic baseball tournament on Saturday had moments people will never forget.

Early on, the Roswell High School varsity baseball team was looking to bounce back against the Burges Mustangs of El Paso after losing a close game in extra innings against their district rival, the Clovis Wildcats, last Friday night. The Coyotes led the game until the fifth inning where Clovis tied the game. The Coyotes were shut out from the seventh to the ninth, allowing the Wildcats to creep in and steal the game.