The Goddard High School Wrestling team defeated the Artesia Bulldogs in their Tuesday visit to the Red Brick Gym with a final team score of 40-27.
In the 127-pound weight class, junior Isaac Perez lost to Artesia’s Daniel Madrid on a 6-4 decision. In the 139, Goddard’s sophomore Samuel Archuleta took down Brody McDonald via fall in the first round. In the 145, freshman Jaciel Perez lost against Artesia’s Colbin Ellis via fall in the first round. In the 152, junior Garrett Langley lost via fall against Artesia’s Zane Skinner at the tail end of the first round. In the 160, senior Hector Salvarrey won against Artesia’s Mateo Ramirez via major decision of 14-3. In the 172, Logan Martinez took down Artesia’s Alejandro Onteveros via fall in the second round. In the 215, senior Adam Cameron takes down Artesia’s Christopher Aguilar via fall early in the first round. In the 285, Goddard freshman Rodney Ward takes down Artesia’s Caleb Martin via fall in the tail end of the first round.
Rocket varsity wrestling head coach Nickolas Archuleta said he is proud of his wrestlers and appreciative of the support the Roswell community provides.
“The program is doing well,” Archuleta said. “We have many football players who wanted to get their win back after this season. I am excited because we have a really good team this season and it can only get better from here. Bring it to Artesia and winning duals is a fantastic feeling. I’m very excited for the team this year and as I said, it can only get better from here because these kids work hard for it.”
Archuleta said they are mostly in condition for state competition and just have to maintain their fitness to compete.
“We are more or less in condition, so we are going to do some minor conditioning, do a lot more wrestling, and pay attention to detail on the moves they have,” Archuleta said. “We just want to keep the same tempo, fix minor issues and hope for the best. It’s up to these guys to bring it and wrestle. I wanted to thank the parents behind us, our boosters, our coaches and Roswell for giving us a lot of support. Honestly, we probably wouldn’t have gone far without them.”
The Rocket wrestling program and Roswell High will take their talents to the Leonard Kirby Invite in Belen High School on Saturday at 9 a.m..
