The Goddard High School Wrestling team defeated the Artesia Bulldogs in their Tuesday visit to the Red Brick Gym with a final team score of 40-27.

In the 127-pound weight class, junior Isaac Perez lost to Artesia’s Daniel Madrid on a 6-4 decision. In the 139, Goddard’s sophomore Samuel Archuleta took down Brody McDonald via fall in the first round. In the 145, freshman Jaciel Perez lost against Artesia’s Colbin Ellis via fall in the first round. In the 152, junior Garrett Langley lost via fall against Artesia’s Zane Skinner at the tail end of the first round. In the 160, senior Hector Salvarrey won against Artesia’s Mateo Ramirez via major decision of 14-3. In the 172, Logan Martinez took down Artesia’s Alejandro Onteveros via fall in the second round. In the 215, senior Adam Cameron takes down Artesia’s Christopher Aguilar via fall early in the first round. In the 285, Goddard freshman Rodney Ward takes down Artesia’s Caleb Martin via fall in the tail end of the first round.