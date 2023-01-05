The Goddard High School varsity boys basketball team defeated the visiting Dexter Demons Tuesday night at the Goddard High School Gym with a final score of 71-32.
Before the varsity game, Goddard Junior Varsity defeated Dexter JV to net their first win of the season with a final score of 42-33.
After the JV win, the varsity team ended the first half with 42 points to Dexter’s 14 points. The Demon had a hard time finding the bottom of the basket, producing a combined six points in the second and fourth quarter.
“When we communicate and rotate, then we are good,” Goddard varsity head coach Wade Scott said on their defense. “We didn’t do a few things defensively that can hurt you down the road, so we got to make sure we address that.”
The Rockets smothered the Demons by trapping inside presence, harassing ball handlers and closing out on Dexter’s three-point shots.
Meanwhile, Goddard had three players score at least ten points against the Demons. Senior center Rhett Price led the team with 16 points, followed by senior center Christian Dacany with 11 and Mitchell Schooley with 10.
“That was good to see,” Scott said. “Everybody contributed. We got to clean up a little bit on the execution because we got a little loose with the ball a few times, but other than that I’m proud of the guys.”
Goddard has now won three games in a row improving to a 4-8 record. The Rockets begin the North/South Shoot-Out in Artesia against Belen today at 4 p.m. The Rockets are scheduled to play Los Alamos on Friday and Taos on Saturday. Goddard returns to start a three-game home stand beginning Tuesday night against Roswell, Chaparral and Clovis.
