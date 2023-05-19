Goddard High School senior, first base player Andrea Manzanares, signed her letter of intent to play for the Clarendon Bulldogs on Wednesday at the GHS main gym.

A large crowd of coaches, teammates, family members and friends gathered at Goddard for Manzanares’ signing. Besides playing for Goddard’s varsity softball team, Manzanares played travel softball, played some volleyball and was a member of the Goddard cheer team during the 2021-2022 season.