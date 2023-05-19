Goddard High School senior, first base player Andrea Manzanares, signed her letter of intent to play for the Clarendon Bulldogs on Wednesday at the GHS main gym.
A large crowd of coaches, teammates, family members and friends gathered at Goddard for Manzanares’ signing. Besides playing for Goddard’s varsity softball team, Manzanares played travel softball, played some volleyball and was a member of the Goddard cheer team during the 2021-2022 season.
Manzanares plans on using her scholarship for a biology degree, working toward a career in occupational therapy.
“I just enjoy helping people and seeing them progress and get better at things,” Manzanares said. “I felt like it was the best fit for me.”
Manzanares said that the biggest challenge for her going to Texas for college is leaving her friends and family behind and adapting to a new place. Regarding college-level athletics, she said she is prepared for the work ahead and could not wait to get started.
“They amazing,” Manzanares said. “I felt like that program is very good and I’m excited to be there.”
Several coaches from Manzanares softball journey all said that she is a hard worker and a positive athlete all around. Most of the advice that coaches, family and friends gave Manzanares was to keep up her work ethic on and off the field as she moves to college.
“She never quits. She gives it all she’s got,” Richard Hernandez said. Hernadez coached Manzanares for six years in travel softball and two years in Goddard. “She’s not the most talented girl, but she gives her heart. That plays a lot better than talent. She kept working. Those extra reps at practice made her into the individual that she is today.”
Victor Montes of the Lady Softballas Softball Club is Manzanares’ current travel ball coach and he echoed what Hernadez said regarding her work. Manzanares is one of four girls from the Lady Softballas who signed on to play college ball.
“She is one of the ‘Original Balla,’ one of our leaders and captain of the team,” Montes said. “She kept everybody pumped up. We love her. This will be our last season together. She’s got the heart, she’s got the drive. She just needs to keep working and work hard. It’s all about the girls and she knows it.”
Goddard varsity softball head coach Carlton Gilette said that his advice for Manzanares is to enjoy her time in college and take advantage of every opportunity that she has.
“She just needs to get out there and perform how she’s been performing and she’ll be fine,” Gilette said. “Her leadership skills are phenomenal. She always gave 110%, kept everybody motivated and worked hard. That’s all you could ask for from your leader, it makes my job easier as a coach.”
Goddard senior third baseman Cadence Tubbs, teammate and friend of Manzanares, said she is beyond proud of her friend.
“Seeing her grow as an athlete and person these past few years has been one of the biggest blessings in my life,” Tubbs said. “I’m glad that softball and a little bit of volleyball was able to bring us together and build that friendship. I think I’m going to miss our dynamic duo. We think the same things and she’s always there to make me smile when I’m having a bad day. I’ll always be there for her.”
Manzanares’ parents Drew and Delma Manzanares, said that Andrea will always have their support through this journey and that there will always be support from home if she ever needs it. Her sister, Valaree Manzanares, also played college ball in Las Vegas, New Mexico said to keep up the work.
“If I could give her any advice, it would just be to work hard and know her role as a player and student,” Manzanares said. “I’m really proud of her and think she can do anything she wants. I’m super excited to go watch her play.”
