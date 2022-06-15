The Eastern New Mexico University football program hosted their Greyhound prospect camp at the Wool Bowl last Thursday to put high school athletes through drills and scout players.
Local high school players and athletes from the surrounding area participated in the camp. They were put through exercises that tested their skills as football players.
Parent and Roswell High School football head coach Jeff Lynn was in attendance to see the local players in the camp, including his son.
“It’s an opportunity for our kids to work with college staff, and it’s an opportunity for our seniors to possibly get recruited,” Lynn said. “The kids get to come out and work against kids from other schools. These college coaches get a chance to look at them in person and it’s a good experience for these kids.”
The prospect camps are hosted by Greyhound head football coach Tye Hiatt and other ENMU football coaching staff. These Greyhound prospect camps were hosted across New Mexico and Texas.
Besides recruitment, Hiatt said the football program wanted to go out and coach the athletes on how to improve their talents.
“One of the things we really want to see are kids that give great effort, kids that are coachable, accountable, and kids who love football,” Hiatt said. “Secondary, we look for height, weight, speed, those types of things, but the number one thing we look for in kids is that they truly love football because those kids do well in our program.”
After putting the athletes to work, ENMU offensive line coach Jamaal Lewis talked about his favorite thing about interacting with them.
“The talent and effort,” Lewis said. “These guys all have a dream and they all want to play college football. So, getting to coach them and being around them for any amount of time is a blessing. For one, they are not our kids, so we are borrowing them for a little bit and hopefully improve them in some aspect before they go back to their high schools and play football. That’s the biggest objective really. We want these kids to improve.”
