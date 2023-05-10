The Hagerman High School Bobcats placed second overall for Class 2A boys in the 2023 Class A-3A State Track and Field Championship that concluded on Saturday at the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex.

The Bobcat boys Class 2A 4x800-meter team of eighth-grader Aron Veloz, eighth-grader Landen Lucero, sophomore Jevon Aguilar, and junior Gerardo Mendoza took first and set a new state record of 8:50.33 beating Capitan High School's previous state record of 9:01.12.