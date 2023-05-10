The Hagerman High School Bobcats placed second overall for Class 2A boys in the 2023 Class A-3A State Track and Field Championship that concluded on Saturday at the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex.
The Bobcat boys Class 2A 4x800-meter team of eighth-grader Aron Veloz, eighth-grader Landen Lucero, sophomore Jevon Aguilar, and junior Gerardo Mendoza took first and set a new state record of 8:50.33 beating Capitan High School's previous state record of 9:01.12.
Hagerman senior April Necaise took first in the Class 2A high jump, beating Questa High's Alyse Lovato with a 5-2 jump. Necaise also placed third in the triple jump.
Senior Bobcat David Chacon placed third in discus, fourth in javelin and third in shot put. Freshman Felix Chacon placed fifth for discus for the finals.
Bobcat sophomore Jevon Aguilar placed second in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long jump. Junior Jaime Arebalos placed second in the 400-meter and fourth in the 800-meter. Junior Gerardo Mendoza placed third in the 800-meter, and fifth in the 3200-meter run. The Hagerman boys also placed third in the spring medley relay.
The Bobcat boys accumulated 57 points as a team overall, putting them behind Santa Rosa High School's 66 points. For the girls, the Lady Bobcats placed 14th with 13 points.
In Class 3A, Dexter's 4x400-meter relay girls team took third. The all-sophomore team consisted of Navella Olivas, Nalani Cobos, Lanissa Carrillo and Alexa Miramontes. The same group also placed fourth in the 4x200-meter.
Alexa Miramontes placed first in the girl's high jump with a 5-0 jump, narrowly beating St. Michael's Jada Lujan.
For the Dexter boys, the 1600 sprint team of sophomore Kaesn George, sophomore Julian Manzanares, junior Alfredo Benavidez and eighth-grader Rigo Regalado finished sixth.
The Dexter girls team placed 10th overall with 20 points and the boys placed 18th with five points.
In Class 1A, Gateway freshman Alani Magill won the state championship in the girls 100-meter hurdles. She also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter hurdles, and third in the triple jump.
Gateway's relay team of junior Emily Martin, freshman Morgan Worley, Alani Magill and freshman Illiana Garcia placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
The relay team of Garcia, Worley, freshman Kallie Wigley and freshman Mackenzie Stanton placed fourth in the 1600 sprint medley. Junior Dallye Burge took fifth in the girls javelin throw.
The Gateway girls placed sixth overall in the state with 32 points in total.
Starting this Friday, the 2023 NMAA State Track and Field Championship continues with the Class 4A/5A schools at the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex in Albuquerque. The track and field events start at 8 a.m.