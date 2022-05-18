The Hagerman Bobcats scored 112 points in winning the 2022 state Track and Field Blue Trophy, with Pecos coming in second with 46 points.
The Bobcats’ Sebastian Mireles, with 28.5 points, was the High Point Athlete of the meet.
Below are results from individual competitions:
• 4x1 Relay - State Champions (Abel Alvidrez, Roberto DelaCruz, Jevon Aguilar, Jonah Bejarano) - 44.43
• 4x2 Relay - State Champions (Abel Alvidrez, Jevon Aguilar, Roberto DelaCruz, Jonah Bejarano) - 1:33.90
• 4x4 Relay - State Champions (Roberto DelaCruz, Doryan Galvan, Jevon Aguilar, Sebastian Mireles) - 3:33.30
• 4x8 Relay, Third Place (Axel Partida, Amen Gonzales, Jaime Arebalos, Eduardo Perez) - 9:07.07
• Medley Relay - Fourth Place (Abel Alvidrez, Jonah Bejarano, Roberto DelaCruz, Eduardo Perez) - 3:55.68
• 110 Hurdles - Sebastian Mireles - State Champion - 15.73
• 300 Hurdles - Sebastian Mireles - State Champion - 42.23
• 200 M Dash - Jevon Aguilar Second Place – 23.49; Doryan Galvan - Third Place - 23.67
• 400 M Dash - Doryan Galvan - State Champion - 50.79
• 800 M. Dash - Gerardo Mendoza - Second Place – 2:04.53; Doryan Galvan - Fifth Place - 2:08.19
• Mile - Gerardo Mendoza - Fifth Place - 4:53.40
• 2 Mile - Gerardo Mendoza - Third Place - 11:02.94
• Shot Put - David Chacon - Second Place - 48’9
• Javelin - David Chacon - Fourth Place - 139’8
• Long Jump - Sebastian Mireles - Runner Up – 20’5.5; Jevon Aguilar - Third - 19’1.75
• Triple Jump - Sebastian Mireles - State Champion – 42’4.25; Doryan Galvan - Runner Up - 41’1.75