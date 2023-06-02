On Wednesday, the Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Alpine Cowboys in their season-opening game with a final score of 7-5 at Joe Bauman Park.

The Invaders took a single-run lead in the bottom of the first against the Cowboys by striking out centerfielder Seth Schroeder and taking advantage of an Alpine error. Alpine would put up a run in the second and two in the third to take the lead, but Invader manager and first baseman Lance Myers belted a two-run RBI, bringing in Schroeder and right fielder Jaden Burns to tie. Later, Schroeder would score another unearned run to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth.