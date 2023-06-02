On Wednesday, the Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Alpine Cowboys in their season-opening game with a final score of 7-5 at Joe Bauman Park.
The Invaders took a single-run lead in the bottom of the first against the Cowboys by striking out centerfielder Seth Schroeder and taking advantage of an Alpine error. Alpine would put up a run in the second and two in the third to take the lead, but Invader manager and first baseman Lance Myers belted a two-run RBI, bringing in Schroeder and right fielder Jaden Burns to tie. Later, Schroeder would score another unearned run to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Roswell could not score in the fifth and the sixth, but the Invaders extended their one-point cushion to four with Schroeder’s third double of the night, bringing in rookie shortstop Micah Walker and second baseman Colton Adams.
After the third inning, Roswell’s defense locked up the Cowboys from the fourth through the eighth, leaving Alpine with six scoreless innings. Invaders’ starting pitcher Edgar Martinez said that he started to settle in the fourth inning and held the visitors to four scoreless innings and eight strikeouts in six innings pitched during his Pecos League debut. Martinez said that he likes playing for Roswell. He likes his teammates' communication and loves the chemistry between the group.
“I feel good. I’m here for the opportunity to put in work,” Martinez said.
The Invaders veteran pitcher Jonathan Fleckenstein relieved Martinez, put up two strikeouts, and allowed two runs in three innings pitched. Fleckenstein also stopped the Cowboys’ run in the ninth inning punctuated by putting out James Prockish to close the game for the Invaders.
“I’ve faced James Prockish a lot of times in my career. We were both on the California side for a while,” Fleckenstein said. “We both know each other pretty well.”
The Invaders are on a seven-game homestand including one more game against the Cowboys today, two games against the Tucson Saguaros and three games against the Austin Weirdos to start next week.
“We’re going for another ring this year,” Fleckenstein said. “We’re going to make it happen.”