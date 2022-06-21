The Roswell Invaders won their last three games against the Colorado Springs Snow Sox and the Tucson Saguaros.
After losing two games against Tucson on the road, the Invaders won against the Snow Sox 9-2 on Saturday and 14-3 on Sunday.
In the first game Saturday, Colorado Springs scored first but could not stop the at-home Invaders in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
The Invaders cranked up the hitting and left the Snow Sox with seven scoreless innings.
Invaders catcher John Tuttle scored two runs and had three RBIs on three hits. Outfielder Jonathon Bigley had two RBIs on one hit.
Outfielder Juan Diego Montes, outfielder Dillan Smith and third baseman Paul Collins had three RBIs each. This was Collins’ first RBI of the season.
Invaders pitcher Jonathan Chinchilla had five strikeouts in four innings with four hits allowed. Second pitcher Christopher Guzman pitched for three innings with three strikeouts and two hits allowed. Third pitcher Sam Russell had two strikeouts and two hits allowed. Fourth pitcher Seth Burris had two strikeouts and no runs allowed to close the game.
In the second game on Sunday, Invaders infielder Colton Adams went off with three RBIs, four runs scored and his third home run of the season. Juan Montes and Jack Matero had two RBIs each. Dillan Smith, outfielder Nolan Bodeau and infielder Robert Morosetti had one RBI each.
The pitching started off with Jarod Sprinkle, who threw eight strikeouts and allowed three runs in seven innings. Next up was Carlos Pena and he threw three strikeouts with no runs allowed. Juan Montes was the closing pitcher and he threw one strikeout.
On Monday, the Invaders got their revenge against the Saguaros at home, crushing Tucson 16-2.
Roswell strung together a huge 12-1 run in the fifth and sixth and kept the Saguaros at bay defensively.
Juan Montes led the charge on offense with two RBIs, four runs and a home run in five at-bats. Robert Morosetti followed with three RBIs and two runs in five at-bats. Nolan Bodeau had a big contribution with three RBIs in five at-bats.
Colton Adams, Dillan Smith and Jonathon Bigley had one RBI each.
Defensively, starting pitcher Anthony Moore had three strikeouts and allowed two runs in six innings pitched. Second pitcher Jonathan Fleckenstein had four strikeouts and allowed no runs in two innings pitched. Finally, Christopher Guzman had no strikeouts but forced fly outs to end the game.
The Invaders played the Wasco Reserve Tuesday (results were not available by press time) and again Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joe Bauman Park. Results will appear in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.