The Roswell Invaders defeated the Tucson Saguaros 5-2 Monday to claim the 2022 Pecos League Championship at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, bringing the trophy back to Roswell after seven years.
Tucson was the same hurdle the Invaders faced in their previous Pecos League Championship appearance in 2021.
“Honestly, I don’t remember a whole lot from it. We kept hammering and scoring. We just kept our heads up and did not let the moment or the game get in our heads. We just found a way,” Invaders infielder Colton Adams said. “Last year, we played Tucson and lost. I know the older guys didn’t want that to happen again.”
In the first game in the Saguaros series, the Invaders won 6-3. They took the early lead against Tucson by putting up one run in the first and five in the fifth.
Five players recorded one RBI in the game for the Invaders: outfielder Juan Montes, pitcher Sam Russell, manager and first baseman Lance Myers, outfielder Jonathon Bigley, and outfielder Matt Rodriguez.
Invaders starting pitcher Sam Russell had three strikeouts and allowed two runs, with only one earned run in seven innings pitched. Jonathan Fleckenstein relieved Russell, got two strikeouts, and allowed one run in two innings pitched.
In the second game, Tucson jumped on the Invaders as they scored their first three runs in the second inning. The Invaders tried to mount a comeback by sprinkling runs from the fourth to the eighth innings. They mustered another run in the ninth for extra innings, but lost 5-4.
Myers and Rodriguez put up one RBI each. Infielder Dillan Smith, Jonathon Bigley, catcher John Tuttle, and outfielder DeMarcus Kelly scored one run each.
Starting pitcher Markus Bracey had five strikeouts and allowed four runs, with three earned runs in seven innings pitched. Relief pitcher Kenny Stewart had one strikeout and allowed one run in eight batters.
The third game was a complete performance for the Invaders. Roswell scored four unanswered runs in the game's first four innings while the defense kept Tucson at bay, only allowing two runs in the fifth inning.
On defense, Moore pitched for eight innings with five strikeouts and allowed two runs in 29 batters. Kenny Stewart closed up shop for the Invaders that night by striking out a Tucson player and inducing two putouts in the ninth.
Dillan Smith set the tone by hitting a home run in the top of the first. Along with Smith, outfielder DeMarcus Kelly had two RBIs. Starting pitcher Anthony Moore batted in outfielder Juan Montes in the sixth to extend their lead to three runs.
“It was a pretty good feeling, especially when it came in the first inning to give us that early lead. We got a championship, and I got myself a home run to help the team,” Smith said. “It started rough for us, but we started clicking towards the end of the season.”
The Invaders lost eight of their first ten games of the season and managed to climb up to the fourth seed.
Lance Myers said this championship was “more special” than his 2019 championship with the Alpine Cowboys because of the adversity the Invaders had to get through this season.
“We had an easier route,” Myers said. “We were the one seed going in, we had home-field advantage, we didn’t have to travel. This year, we were the fourth seed. We had to play on the road the entire last month of the season. It's a great feeling that the group of guys here bonded, stuck together, and ground it out to get the job done. I’m happy and proud of every single person on the team. It was an excellent experience and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.